Warren Tattoo Artist Fatally Shot On Neighborhood Street

WARREN (WWJ) – Police are searching for suspects after a Warren man was gunned down in the street outside his home.

“We were just sitting here watching TV and then next thing you know we hear gunshots,” said neighbor Bill Huber, who lives across the street. “So I came out and the guy was laying in the road.”

According to sources talking to WWJ’s Charlie Langton, the victim was getting out of his black Hummer SUV — on Stewart St., near 9 Mile Rd. and Schoenherr —when he was shot as many as six times.

Neighbors say the victim, in his mid-30s, was a tattoo artist who owned a shop on Gratiot. Those details were not immediately confirmed by authorities.

“I can’t say what he was doing last night, because I don’t know,” said Alicia Green, a friend of the victim. “I do know that he works at Body Graffiti, owner of that, and he does tattoos and piercings and that was his work, that’s what he loved doing. He was an artist and he loved that.”

She said he was a great guy.

“He as always giving back. You see him, scream his name out, he’d walk over, he’d pay for your groceries. He was very good person,” Green added. “Whoever did this knows they were wrong.”

The shooting occurred at around 9:45 p.m. Monday. As of early Tuesday morning, there had been no arrests in the case, and no suspects or possible motive had been described by police.

An investigation is ongoing.