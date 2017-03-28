How To Watch The Pistons Vs. Heat Game In Virtual Reality

Get ready to feel like you’re at the Pistons game without actually being there. Fans will have an opportunity to watch the team play the Miami Heat Tuesday in immersive virtual reality (VR) video. (local blackouts apply)
The NBA has partnered with NextVR to broadcast one game a week on the VR platform.
Special 180 degree cameras are positioned at each basket and at the sidelines to capture a wide typical broadcast.
“We have to be better than being at the game,” said Danny Keens VP of Content at NextVR in a CBS This Morning interview.
You’ll need a compatible VR headset and an NBA League Pass subscription. The viewers including a Samsung Gear VR or a Google Daydream View. NBA League Pass can be purchased for all teams for $49.99, one team for 29.99 or a single game for $6.99.
Visit NextVR online to see the complete schedule of games and get links to the apps.
Blackouts do apply for local viewers so most of us in Metro Detroit won’t be able to watch it live. Archived games are available to watch free.