30 Years Ago ‘The Irresistible Force Met The Immovable Object’ [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

March 29, 1987 forever changed the way professional wrestling is viewed.

WrestleMania III took place at The Pontiac Silver and held what could quite possibly be the most famous professional wrestling match in history.

Hulk Hogan took on Andre the Giant in the main event for what was then known as the WWF Championship. At the time, Andre the Giant was a beast. The thought that he could be body slammed was unthinkable. Hulk Hogan wound up doing the unthinkable by body slamming Andre the Giant.

Hulk didn’t slam Andre the Giant in his first attempt, but he did when it mattered.

CBS Sports posted a cool video on their Facebook page documenting the match.

The announcer at the time was Gorilla Monsoon and quite possibly had the best quote in wrestling. He called the match “The irresistible force meeting the immovable object” and that quote will forever be played in WrestleMania promos for the rest of time.

At the time, WrestleMania III held the indoor arena record with 93,173 fans which was eventually broke by 2010 NBA All-Star game which was held at Cowboy’s Stadium and then broken again at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

I am a gigantic wrestling fan and for as long as I can remember I have been renting old VHS tapes of WWE pay-per-views. There isn’t a WrestleMania that I have missed. As cool as Mania was being here at the Pontiac Silverdome, I will argue that WrestleMania 23 — held at Ford Field and with the hair vs. hair match between Donald Trump and Vince McMahon — is the better event to watch over and over.

I understand the nostalgia behind WrestleMania III here in the great state of Michigan but does it really hold up compared to newer events?