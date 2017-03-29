Brandon Marshall’s Reaction To Seeing Naked Jay Cutler Is Hilarious [VIDEO]

March 29, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Brandon Marshall, Jay Cutler

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Jay Cutler’s wife Kristin Cavallari did the unthinkable Tuesday and posted a naked photo of the self-serious free agent QB on her Instagram page.

While the photo of his naked backside got 75,000 likes, it got way more than 1 million laughs.

The photo was captioned, “Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free.”

The fine people at TMZ Sports were able to get the newest New York Giant and former teammate of Cutler’s, Brandon Marshall on the street to comment on the photo and he couldn’t hold back his laughter.

At first, Marshall didn’t think the photo was real and said, “she didn’t post any nude pics, like straight nudes? Or crop top nudes.” When shown the photo, Marshall instantly started cracking up and said he couldn’t believe that his wife would post that.

“Jay, what the hell are you doing, Jay Cutler I’ve known we’ve got drafted, 2006, what the hell are you doing? And he got the watch on,” Marshall said while trying to contain his laughter.

If you are in need of a good laugh today, I highly suggest you check out this video.

