Detroit’s Avalon Bakery Hits 20 Year Mark, Opens New Bake-House

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit original is celebrating 20 years in business and with that opens a new bake-house as the downtown business grows.

Avalon International Breads, CEO Jackie Victor, is preparing to open another location downtown at State Street and near Campus Martius next month and gave a little preview of things to come.

The Avalon bake-house on Belview and East Forest is home to the Motown multi-grain bread.

“The popularity, I think, of course, the products have got to be delicious – nobody is going to come back if they don’t like what you serve. I think a lot of the popularity is that we have had,” says Victor, “in addition to a business model, we’ve also had a social mission and our social mission was to contribute to the revitalization of Detroit.”

“We’re going to be doing, in addition to these larger developments like Ann Arbor Kitchen and Cafe in Ann Arbor and the airport, which is so phenomenal and our new cafe in downtown Detroit, which is so exciting, we are also going to be doing some smaller concepts in some other neighborhoods — in areas that some people might be surprised to see us in.”

“It’s been really awesome, and now we have this big, beautiful bake-house,” says production manager Curtis Wooton.

The new bake-house will supply the new downtown location with baked goods.