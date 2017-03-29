Did The Lions Leak Their New Uniforms In Email To Season Ticket Holders? [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

The Detroit Lions sent out an email to their season-ticket holders on March 28 and may have indirectly leaked their new uniforms they are debuting at what they are calling a “Member Summit & Uniform Reveal,” Tuesday, April 13.

My good friend Andrew C. is a season ticket holder and sent me the email asking if I would like to go. I said yes, the chance to see new uniforms and eat at a buffet is an event I won’t miss.

The photo shows Marvin Jones, Matthew Stafford, Ziggy Ansah and Sam Martin in the photo. One Twitter user enhanced the photo and it appears the players are in new uniforms.

According to The Detroit News, Lions President Rod Wood spoke about the potential leak.

“I mean, there were a few things, you guys probably saw this, that were leaked a couple weeks ago. I’m not going to comment on how accurate they were, so there’s interest,” Wood said. “You know, some of the players have seen them because we’ve done some photo shoots and things and they seem to be very excited about it.”

If these are the new uniforms, do you like them? The only thing that really sticks out to me is the “Lions” script on the sleeves. I’m not sure how I feel about that. Everything else appears to be very similar to what they have worn in the past, except for silver trim around the numbers instead of black.