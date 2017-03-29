Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured On City’s West Side

March 29, 2017 10:48 PM
Filed Under: Detroit crime, fatal shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – One man is dead and man is another is in critical condition Wednesday night following a shooting on Detroit’s west side.

Police say a man walked up to two men on Margarita Street —near Southfield Freeway and 7 Mile around 5:50 p.m. and opened fire. According to authorities, one man was shot in the head and died.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and fled on foot.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information about shooting is asked to contact police.

