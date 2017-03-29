CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Get Ready For Pain At The Gas Pump This Summer — Prices To Spike

March 29, 2017 7:46 AM
Filed Under: gas prices

(WWJ) If you’re looking for one more reason to gripe while stuck in traffic, listen to this: AAA Michigan projects that gas prices will hit $2.70 a gallon this summer.

Why? It’s a one-two punch of annual summer blend gas — more expensive but burns cleaner — and an expected production cut by OPEC members.

And apparently you’ll take the news differently depending on your demographic. AAA’s Susan Hiltz  says younger drivers — those under age 35 — are more tolerant of higher gas prices than their ‘more experienced’ commuting counterparts.

But it hits everyone. Hiltz says 70 percent of consumers plan to adjust their weekly driving habits to save gas.

That doesn’t necessarily mean families will be canceling summer vacations, though.

“Most people are not going to scrap the summer vacation plans,” Hiltz said. “I mean the good news too is a lot of folks stay in Michigan so if you’re doing a driving trip in Michigan it’s not going to hurt your family budget as much as flying, which might be a higher cost.”

That means it could be a boon to pure Michigan travel.

 

 

 

 

