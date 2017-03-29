Grosse Pointe Woods Man Appears On Steve Harvey To Reveal His Inspiration To Fight Cancer

By George Fox

@GeorgeJFox

On Thursday Steve Harvey will highlight the miraculous story of Sean Swarner, 42 of Littleton, Colo. He has beat cancer twice, becoming the first cancer survivor to summit Mt. Everest – doing it all with just one lung!

In 2001, Swarner started The Cancer Climber Association, a non-profit to help others affected by cancer, do extraordinary things. Another two-time cancer survivor named Peter Campbell, 44 of Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. will surprise Swarner on the show with a face-to-face thank you for motivating him to stay strong in the face of cancer.

A nurse that Campbell worked with reached out to Swarner and asked him to contact Campbell. Ironically, the call came just as Campbell was starting his first round of chemo for his second bout with cancer. Having already been though chemotherapy once before, Campbell tells Steve Harvey that he was contemplating leaving the hospital and skipping treatment altogether. Swarner’s call inspired him to hang tough and fight for his life.

Tune in to “Steve Harvey” Thursday at 4 p.m. on CBS 62 to see the full interview.