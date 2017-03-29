CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: Building Bridges To China

March 29, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Building Bridges, China, Michigan Matters

By CBS Detroit

Hong Lei, Consul General of China’s Chicago office which covers the Midwest including Michigan, talks about the importance of the Great Lakes state on “Michigan Matters” airing this Sunday.

He is the 10th Consul General of China in Chicago and new to the job.

He appeared along with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to discuss bi-lateral trade between the Asian Nation and Michigan.

“I’m committed to joining hands with people of all circles in this region to promote our mutually beneficial cooperation and people-to-people friendly exchanges, and thus contribute to building a new model of major power relations between China and U.S,” he said.Automotive, agriculture and tourism are some of the areas Michigan has been touting to the huge Asian nation.

The Consult General also talks about how China sees Michigan.

img 0444 2 Michigan Matters Focus: Building Bridges To China

Lisa Gray, Peter Theut and Justin Robinson with Carol Cain focus on the building of two way bridges.photos: CBS 62/CW 50 Alexis Tesner

Then,  Lisa Gray, Chair of the North American Chinese Coalition, Justin Robinson, Vice President of Business Attraction at the Detroit Regional Chamber, and Peter Theut, Chair of China Bridge, continues the conversation about the importance of Michigan and China.

Theut, a lawyer, has been to China over 50 times and doing business there for decades. Robinson also has been to China dozens of times and is helping the chamber with its global efforts. And Gray, who resides in Metro Detroit, is building two way economic bridges through her efforts.

You can hear the riveting conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.

More from Michigan Matters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia