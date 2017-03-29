‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: Building Bridges To China

By CBS Detroit

Hong Lei, Consul General of China’s Chicago office which covers the Midwest including Michigan, talks about the importance of the Great Lakes state on “Michigan Matters” airing this Sunday.

He is the 10th Consul General of China in Chicago and new to the job.

He appeared along with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to discuss bi-lateral trade between the Asian Nation and Michigan.

“I’m committed to joining hands with people of all circles in this region to promote our mutually beneficial cooperation and people-to-people friendly exchanges, and thus contribute to building a new model of major power relations between China and U.S,” he said.Automotive, agriculture and tourism are some of the areas Michigan has been touting to the huge Asian nation.

The Consult General also talks about how China sees Michigan.

Then, Lisa Gray, Chair of the North American Chinese Coalition, Justin Robinson, Vice President of Business Attraction at the Detroit Regional Chamber, and Peter Theut, Chair of China Bridge, continues the conversation about the importance of Michigan and China.

Theut, a lawyer, has been to China over 50 times and doing business there for decades. Robinson also has been to China dozens of times and is helping the chamber with its global efforts. And Gray, who resides in Metro Detroit, is building two way economic bridges through her efforts.

You can hear the riveting conversation by watching "Michigan Matters" 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.