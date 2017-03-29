Motown The Musical: Open Auditions For Stage Performance

DETROIT (WWJ) – Do you move like Michael Jackson and sing like Stevie Wonder? Then your time has come.

Producers Kevin McCollum, Doug Morris and Motown Founder Berry Gordy announcing an open call casting search for African-American singers for the national touring production of “Motown the Musical”, with a rare opportunity to audition at Hitsville U.S.A.

The Motown Museum will host auditions in the famed Studio A where Motown’s legendary artists and groups recorded iconic and much-loved music that is featured in the stage performance.

Producers are seeking African-American men and women, ages 20s-40s, with exceptional voices. Also seeking an African-American boy, age 8 to 13, to play young Michael Jackson / Berry Gordy / Stevie Wonder. No prior theatre experience is necessary.

All candidates must have amazing soulful voices to play different performers from Motown history. All vocal parts are encouraged to attend.

DETROIT OPEN CALL

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 5 p.m. (sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 10:30 a.m.)

Location: Motown Museum, 2648 W Grand Blvd, Detroit MI 48208

What to Bring

1. Bring sheet music for a song of choice from the Motown songbook that best features vocal range. An accompanist will be provided.

2. Bring a picture and resume including contact information (cell phone, email) stapled together. A recent snapshot is sufficient in the absence of a formal headshot.

For more information about the upcoming tour, visit: http://www.wscasting.com/motowntourauditioninfo .

“Motown the Musical” will play at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre, April 18 – 30th. Single tickets are currently on sale and are available at all Ticketmaster locations, by phone at 1-800-982-2787, and at the Fisher Theatre box office.

Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, “Motown the Musical” is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and so many more.

Featuring more than 50 classic hits such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” the show tells the story behind the hits as Diana, Smokey, Berry and the whole Motown family fight against the odds to create the soundtrack of change in America. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to

the same beat.