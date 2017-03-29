CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

NBA Admits Officials Botched End Of Pistons-Heat Game

March 29, 2017 5:53 PM
Filed Under: Andre Drummond, Ish Smith, Stan Van Gundy, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

The Pistons suffered a devastating 97-96 loss to the Heat on Tuesday night, one that could have killed Detroit’s playoff hopes.

In what amounts to salt in the wound, the NBA admitted on Wednesday the officiating crew missed two clear fouls against the Heat in the final five seconds before Hassan Whiteside tipped in the game-winning basket.

First, the officials missed Rodney McGruder shove Ish Smith in the back as Smith was trying to establish position beneath the rim. 0.4 seconds later, they missed Whiteside grab Andre Drummond’s jersey as the latter was vying for a rebound.

Either foul, had it been called, would have resulted in free throws for the Pistons and all but iced the game.

On Miami’s previous possession, the officials also called a dubious technical foul on Stanley Johnson for stepping on the sideline while defending an inbounds pass. Stan Van Gundy was appalled at the decision afterward.

“You might want to get a film clip of that because you won’t see that call in the last minute of a game for about another five or six years, whether it happens or not,” he said. “So you might want to get a film clip and save it for the archives.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia