Police: Alcohol Factor In Crash That Killed 6-Year-Old Girl

March 29, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: child killed, detroit, drunk driving, fatal crash

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A 25-year-old mother had been drinking prior to a crash in Detroit that killed her 6-year-old daughter and injured her 1-year-old son, according to authorities.

Officer Jennifer Moreno says that alcohol has been determined to have factored into a crash early Tuesday morning on the city’s east side.

The mother lost control of her car on Edmore in the area of 8 Mile and Gratiot and struck a tree, police said.

Police earlier reported they were investigating claims that the woman was being chased by her child’s father in another vehicle at the time of the crash — but those details have not been confirmed.

On Wednesday, the woman remained in what was described as “extremely critical condition” at a local hospital and has not been charged.

Her son was listed in stable condition. Police initially said the 1-year-old was a girl.

The crash remains under investigation. No names have been released.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

