Police Seek Suspect Who Drove SUV Into Pontiac Lake, Ran Away

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Oakland County authorities are investigating after witnesses reported seeing someone running away after driving a vehicle into Osmund Lake in Pontiac.
An Oakland County Sheriff’s Office dive team, Wednesday morning, helped retrieve the red and white SUV from the water near Cesar Chavez Avenue. It had a dealership plate that’s registered to a local used car broker, sheriff’s officials said.
No one was inside the vehicle when it was towed out. Oakland County Sheriff’s K-9 deputies searched the area, but didn’t find the driver.
It’s unclear at this time if someone intentionally submerged the vehicle, if it may have been an accident or why the driver would run away.
No suspect description was released.
The incident remains under investigation.