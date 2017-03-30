‘Alien: Covenant’ Clips Are The Stuff Nightmares Are Made Of [VIDEO]

March 30, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: Alien, Sir Ridley Scott

By LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ridley Scott knows how to scare us. He’s been doing it for over 40 years. But the new footage from his upcoming “Alien: Covenant” that premiered Thursday at CinemaCon makes that alien bursting out of John Hurt’s chest look tame in comparison.

Scott wasn’t in attendance at the annual gathering of theater owners and exhibitors but gleefully teased its terrors.

The hyperviolent sequences show new nightmares for the crew of the colony ship Covenant, with blood, shrieks and creatures emerging out of human backs and mouths. There’s also a bloody shower scene that could give “Psycho” a run for its money.

Starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup, “Alien: Covenant” begins haunting audiences on May 19.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia