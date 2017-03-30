Brawl Breaks Out At McDonald’s All-American Game [VIDEO]

March 30, 2017 12:46 PM
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the West over the East 109-107 in the McDonald’s All-American Game on Wednesday.

Porter Jr., a 6-foot-10 forward ranked among the top prospects of his class by multiple recruiting services, announced last week he will play college basketball at Missouri. His father was recently hired by the Tigers as an assistant coach.

Porter Jr. was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Jaylen Hands, a UCLA recruit, added 14 points for the West.

The East was led by Mohamed Bamba, who scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Bamba is undecided on a college.

According to chicagotribune.com:

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers assigned to the center may have handled it on their own. “It was most likely addressed by patrol officers at the venue if we didn’t get a 911 call on it,” he said in an email.

In the girls’ game, Rellah Boothe had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the East over the West 80-74 in overtime. The 6-foot-1 Boothe has signed with Texas.

