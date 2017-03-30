Cedar Point Hiring To Fill 5K Positions, Job Fair Planned

(WWJ) It may be gray and drizzly outside, but here’s another sign that the weather will break … some day.

Cedar Point is hiring for the upcoming 2017 season.

Imagine being the first associate to usher a park guest into the new, six-story Point Plummet aqua-drop water slide, right before they free fall into exhilarating twists and turns. Or seeing a family’s smiling faces while welcoming them to the historic Hotel Breakers. These are real possibilities.

Each summer, Cedar Point hires more than 5,000 associates to fill positions in Food & Beverage, Ride Operations, Park Operations, Security & Safety, Accommodations, Merchandise & Games, Park Services and more.

Whether it’s pressing the launch buttons on Top Thrill Dragster, carefully crafting the park’s famous fresh-cut French fries or working behind the scenes in laundry, there’s a position for every skill and interest.

“But it’s more than just a job,” a Cedar Point representative wrote in a press release. “Teachers, students, retirees and people from all over the world come together to share the experience of working at Cedar Point. Building and cultivating new friendships that will last a lifetime is just the beginning of what makes a great summer.”

Additional associate benefits include:

Free admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Water Park

Complimentary admission for friends and family

Associate ride nights on some of the biggest and baddest rides in the world

Discounts on food and merchandise

Summer parties and events with music, games and prizes

Bus trips to popular destinations around the Midwest

An associate recreation center

On-site, low-cost housing (if qualified)

An unforgettable summer of fun

Internships for college credit are also offered in hospitality management, marketing, food & beverage and maintenance.

Interested in joining the team that takes thrills to the next level? Cedar Point invites potential candidates to fill out an application at cedarpoint.com/jobs.

Applicants are also invited to attend the park’s upcoming job fair to learn more about available positions and meet with hiring managers.

WHAT: Cedar Point Job Fair

WHEN: Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Castaway Bay, 2001 Cleveland Road in Sandusky