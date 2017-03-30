Collin Hartman Will Return To Indiana For Final Season

March 30, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Collin Hartman, Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Forward Collin Hartman will return to Indiana next fall for his fifth season.

The 6-foot-7, 220 pound senior missed all of the 2016-17 season with a left knee injury.

After earning his bachelor’s degree last May and proposing to his girlfriend during his Senior Night speech in February, it was unclear whether Hartman would play again. He also did not attend Monday’s introductory news conference for coach Archie Miller.

Miller says he’s “thrilled” Hartman is returning. In a statement Thursday, Hartman says he had been leaning toward a return for some time.
Hartman averaged 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in three seasons. He tore the ACL in his right knee following the 2013-14 season but played in 32 games in 2014-15.
