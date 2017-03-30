Detroit Gives Elderly, Disabled Longer Time With Reduced Bus Fare Card

March 30, 2017 7:41 AM

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit transportation officials are changing reduced fare renewal rules for passengers 65 and older, people with disabilities and others seeking to ride public buses at a lower cost.

Reduced fare cards will be good for four years beginning Saturday. Eligible passengers currently have to renew their cards every two years.

Medicare recipients also are eligible for the program that charges 50 cents per ride on Detroit Department of Transportation fixed-route buses.

The transportation department says that’s a third of the regular fare and that more than 2,800 applicants were approved last year for the program.

Card holders with permanent mobility disability certification can renew without medical verification.

