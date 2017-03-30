Detroit Man Linked To ISIS Pleads Guilty To Explosives Charges

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A Detroit man accused of amassing weapons, buying explosives and expressing support for the Islamic State group, also know as ISIS, has pleaded guilty.

Sebastian Gregerson, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing unregistered destructive devices, more than eight months after his arrest.

An indictment accused Gregerson of intending to kill someone and destroy property. He has not been charged with terrorism.

Gregerson was arrested and charged in August after he met an undercover FBI operative and traded a handgun for grenade parts, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

The government says Gregerson is an American Muslim who converted to Islam after high school.

In a December court filing, prosecutors said he was stockpiling weapons on behalf of ISIS — including seven rifles, 20 knives, tactical gear and training materials, and two ski masks along with what is called a “grab and go bag” filled with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

FBI agents said they found CDs with the name of cleric Anwar Al-Awlaki at Gregerson’s home. Al-Awlaki’s internet sermons called for a war against the United States. He was killed in Yemen in 2011.

Gregerson’s attorney told WWJ’s Newsradio 950 Gregerson is not a danger to the community, but merely a gun enthusiast, survivalist and Bear Grylls fan.

The plea deal would cap Gregerson’s prison sentence at five years, although Judge Arthur Tarnow isn’t bound by it. He remains held without bond.

