Ex-Power Ranger Sentenced To 6 Years For Fatal Stabbing

March 30, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Power Rangers, Ricardo Medina Jr.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former actor who played one of television’s “Power Rangers” has been sentenced to six years in prison for stabbing his roommate to death with a sword.

Ricardo Medina Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Superior Court in Lancaster, California.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of voluntary manslaughter.

Medina fatally stabbed 36-year-old Joshua Sutter on Jan. 31, 2015.

The stabbing followed an argument at the home the two shared in Green Valley, a mountain town north of Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Medina says he acted in self-defense after Sutter broke into his bedroom following the argument.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder.

Medina’s attorney says his client agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter rather than risk a murder conviction and a possible life sentence.

