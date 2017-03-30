Historic Navin House In Detroit For Sale — Own A Piece Of Tigers’ History

DETROIT (WWJ) It’s a life-sized piece of Detroit Tigers memorabilia and it can be yours for just under $400,000.
It’s the Boston-Edison house that once belonged to Tigers’ owner Frank Navin, namesake of the team’s original ballpark. The 3,700 square foot home is on Longfellow, near Woodward. It was built in 1906.
It’s listed by realtor Keith Weber with RE/MAX Partners in Royal Oak, who says it comes with a unique perk.
“So they brought the receipts home from the ballgame to the home on Longfellow and in the basement there is a safe, which is essentially a walk-in room that has a double guarded safe door to it,” Weber said.
That’s the result of banks not being open at night during baseball season.
Amenities include a generous porch, a large foyer, five bedrooms, and a butler’s pantry. Navin owned it for 25 years until his death in 1935.
See plenty of pics of the historic Detroit gem HERE on DetroitCurbed.com.
