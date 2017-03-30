Michigan Bakery Employee Accused Of Putting Metal Pieces In Bread

March 30, 2017 4:38 PM

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 22-year-old bakery employee has been arrested after being accused of putting pieces of a metal cooling rack into bread in western Michigan.

The Muskegon County prosecutor’s office says Adam Brooks is charged with poisoning or placing a harmful substance into a food product. He was arrested Tuesday after other employees at R.W. Bakers in Norton Shores notified management.

Authorities say none of the bread ended up available for purchase or consumption.

The prosecutor’s office says in a statement “there is no public safety threat as a result of this incident due to the quality control safeguards, the pro-active action and the remedial measures taken in this case.”

The county public defender’s office has been appointed to the case, but no lawyer has yet been assigned to Brooks.

 © Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia