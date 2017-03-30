Need A Ride On Opening Day? Stay Safe With Discounted Lyft Rides

(97.1 The Ticket) Take me out to the ballgame … and then take me home safely.
To help make Tigers Opening Day — Detroit’s unofficial holiday — as safe as it is fun, Wallside Windows teamed up with Lyft to offer half off rides all day on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Fans departing Comerica Park will be able to enter a promo code in the Lyft app before requesting a ride. Wallside Windows will pay for half the cost of their ride home.
“If you watch Tigers games on TV, you’re used to hearing us promote half off replacement windows that we make for your home. Offering a safe ride home at half off seemed like a great way to provide something for fans on Opening Day,” explained Wallside Windows Vice President Stanford Blanck.
Complete details of the Safe Ride With Wallside program are available on the Wallside Windows website: http://wallsidewindows.com/openingday.
“Lyft drivers in metro Detroit are here to provide a safe ride whenever you need one and we’re thrilled to partner with Wallside to make this an option for fans on opening day,” said Elliot Darvick, Lyft’s General Manager for Detroit.