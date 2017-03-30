CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Poet Files Copyright Lawsuit Against Insane Clown Posse

March 30, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Insane Clown Posse

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – An Ohio man claims Detroit rap-metal group Insane Clown Posse — specifically, member Joseph Bruce — used a poem he wrote without his consent.

Stanley Gebhardt filed the copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Detroit.

It seeks monetary damages and asks a judge to force Bruce and the group to stop using Gebhardt’s “But You Didn’t.”

The suit says the poem, about a father-son relationship, was copyrighted in 1993.

Gebhardt’s attorney, Michael Dezsi, told the Detroit Free Press his client learned in 2015 that a video of Bruce reciting the poem had been posted on YouTube. Bruce, who goes by the stage name Violent J, called it “Violent J’s Poem.”

The words are, in part:

“Everybody just listen to me. I looked at you and smiled the other day; I thought you’d see me, but you didn’t. I said I love you, and waited for what you’d say; I thought you’d hear me, but you didn’t.

“I asked you to come outside and play ball with me; I thought you’d follow me, but you didn’t. I drew a picture just for you to see; I thought you’d save it forever, but you didn’t.”

Attorney Howard Hertz, who represents ICP, did not immedaily respond to a request from the Associated Press Thursday for comment.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

