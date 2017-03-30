Revealed: Bert Johnson Investigation May Be Tied To Payouts To Bribery Convict Glynis Thornton

March 30, 2017 8:59 AM

(WWJ) Coming to light in the federal investigation of State Sen. Bert Johnson is word his campaign committee failed to file its last three campaign finance reports.

At the same time, a political action committee tied to Johnson has not filed a report the past two and a half years.

The feds are reportedly also investigating whether Johnson put Glynis Thornton, a former contractor with the Education Achievement Authority, on his payroll as a way to pay back a loan she made to him. She pleaded guilty to bribery charges for paying kickbacks to a Maserati-driving school principal.

Johnson surprised many when he appeared for work in the Senate yesterday amid the FBI probe.

Senator Bert Johnson (Credit/senate.mi.gov)

Early in the morning, WWJ’s Vickie Thomas spoke exclusively with Sen. Bert Johnson, a Democrat, as he was leaving his Highland Park home — which was turned upside down by federal agents the previous day

“Pretty disappointed about a raid on my house, and obviously intruding on my family,” Johnson said. “And, you know, a raid on my office just the same. I’ve worked hard to grow a really good name and reputation for representing people, and I cherish this opportunity.”

“But, you know, at this moment I don’t have enough information to truly discuss it,” he continued. “And frankly, as I’m obtaining council, they will have that discussion for me publicly.”

 

 

 

