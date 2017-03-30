Revealed: Bert Johnson Investigation May Be Tied To Payouts To Bribery Convict Glynis Thornton

(WWJ) Coming to light in the federal investigation of State Sen. Bert Johnson is word his campaign committee failed to file its last three campaign finance reports.
At the same time, a political action committee tied to Johnson has not filed a report the past two and a half years.
The feds are reportedly also investigating whether Johnson put Glynis Thornton, a former contractor with the Education Achievement Authority, on his payroll as a way to pay back a loan she made to him. She pleaded guilty to bribery charges for paying kickbacks to a Maserati-driving school principal.
Johnson surprised many when he appeared for work in the Senate yesterday amid the FBI probe.
Early in the morning, WWJ’s Vickie Thomas spoke exclusively with Sen. Bert Johnson, a Democrat, as he was leaving his Highland Park home — which was turned upside down by federal agents the previous day
“Pretty disappointed about a raid on my house, and obviously intruding on my family,” Johnson said. “And, you know, a raid on my office just the same. I’ve worked hard to grow a really good name and reputation for representing people, and I cherish this opportunity.”
“But, you know, at this moment I don’t have enough information to truly discuss it,” he continued. “And frankly, as I’m obtaining council, they will have that discussion for me publicly.”