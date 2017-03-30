Suspicious Fire Rips Through Shuttered Victory Inn, Injuring One

(WWJ) The site of a major sex trafficking raid earlier this year has gone up in flames.
WWJ Newsradio 950’s Ron Dewey reports the fire started at about 11 p.m. on the second floor and ended up involving four to six units. Crews took to the roof of the building, knocking down the blaze and stamping out hot spots.
There were two squatters inside, firefighters said, and one went to the hospital. The 58-year-old woman suffered from smoke inhalation.
The cause of fire under investigation, firefighters say.
The Victory Inn was stormed by hundreds of police and federal agents in January as part of a sex trafficking investigation. Three people were also arrested for drug distribution and conspiracy charges.
A fence had been erected around the motel’s perimeter after it was forced to close. The fire broke out Wednesday night, with crews taking to the roof of the building, stamping out hot spots. The fire being called suspicious.