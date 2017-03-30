Tigers Release Mike Pelfrey, Who Apologizes To Team

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

The Mike Pelfrey experiment has come to a merciful end. The Tigers released the 33-year-old pitcher on Thursday as part of their final cuts before opening day.

The Tigers today have unconditionally released RHP Mike Pelfrey. The Tigers have 28 players remaining in major league camp. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) March 30, 2017

With the assignment of fellow veteran Anibal Sanchez to the bullpen, there seemed to be a ticking time bomb over Pelfrey’s spot on the roster. Over 17 innings this spring, he yielded a 7.94 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and a .343 batting average against.

Pelfrey was entering the second year of the two-year, $16 million deal he signed with the Tigers last offseason. In his first season, he made 22 starts and finished 4-10 with an 5.07 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and .332 batting average against.

The Tigers will be on the hook for the $8 million they owe Pelfrey in 2017.

Despite his poor results on the mound, Pelfrey conducted himself with grace and class during his time as a Tiger. His final statement was fitting.

Mike Pelfrey said he understood the move, apologized for putting the organization in a position where they had to release him. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 30, 2017

Pelfrey 100 percent class. Said he apologized to Avila for putting them in this position. 'I got what I deserved.' — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) March 30, 2017

With the release of Pelfrey, the Tigers have 28 players remaining in major league camp, including the injured J.D. Martinez. They need to trim their roster to 25 players by opening day.