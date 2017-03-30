Troy Police Seek Witnesses In Child Pornography Case

(WWJ) Brandon Donnellon, 37, of Troy was arraigned on multiple charges of possession of child sexually abusive material and the use of a computer to commit a crime.
And there may be more: Troy police are asking for anyone with information about this case, including possible victims, to contact the detective in charge of the case at 248-524-3449.
Troy investigators executed a search warrant of Donnellon’s residence in July 2016 after receiving information that Donnellon was in possession of child pornography.
After a lengthy investigation into digital media devices seized from Donnellon’s home, charges were issued by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Donnellon was taken into custody on March 28 by the Troy Police Department.
He was arraigned on the charges at the 52-4 District court and given a $3 million bond. He is currently lodged at the Oakland County Jail.