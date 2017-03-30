Michigan Woman Faces Trial For Alleged Sex With 14-Year-Old Boy

PITTSFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – A 38-year-old Michigan woman is facing trial on more than a dozen charges, accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy.

Brooke Lajiness — a married mother from Lima Township, in the Chelsea area — waived her preliminary exam in 14A-1 District Court Thursday and was bound over for trial.

In addition to the sex charges, Lajiness is accused of exchanging nude photos with the teen.

She stands charged with a total of 15 counts: 13 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and one count of furnishing obscenity to a child, according to court records.

According to a report by MLive, Lajiness confessed to investigators to being involved in a sexual relationship with the teen. “They started conversing and exchanging nude photographs while he was still in middle school,” Michigan State Police Trooper Donald Pasternak testified, according to a court transcript.

The two allegedly began having sex in the summer of 2016, while the teen was between middle school and high school, the trooper testified. Most of the alleged sexual activity occurred in the backseat of her car.

Police said they were looking into whether there may be any additional victims.

Lajiness remains free on bond on several conditions: that she stays off social media and away from school property, has no contact with minors other than her own children, and refrains from using drugs or alcohol.

A pretrial hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday, May 8.