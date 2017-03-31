Coastal Carolina Cheerleading Team Suspended After Letter Accused Them Of Prostitution [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

When you think of cheerleaders, the first word that comes to mind definitely isn’t prostitution.

According to WMBFNews.com, the Coastal Carolina cheerleading team has been suspended after an investigator from the CCU Department of Public Safety came to their practice Wednesday night and told the team that someone sent an anonymous letter to the school president stating the team was allegedly involved in a “long list of things” that included prostitution.

Coastal Carolina cheerleading team suspended pending an investigation into Prostitution. https://t.co/SfGPAyn3s5 pic.twitter.com/C8kyZjGO0L — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) March 31, 2017

According to the cheerleader, the team was met by police outside the HTC Center after practice, who called the names of individual team members, and took them to CCU’s police station for questioning. During the questioning, the cheerleader said police searched through their cell phones. She said officers then told them they could leave around 11 p.m., after telling them they did nothing wrong. There are currently no incident reports pertaining to the conduct investigation, CCU Vice President of Communications William M. Plate Jr. stated.

The cheerleading squad has been removed from the school’s website and they will not be participating in a cheerleading showcase this upcoming week.