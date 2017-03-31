Driver Dead After Crashing SUV Into Waterford Childcare Center

WATERFORD TWP. (WWJ) – One person is dead after crashing an SUV into a Waterford Township daycare Friday morning.
Clintonville Road ends at Walton and you have to turn either left or right, but police say the 2009 GMC Acadia traveling eastbound went straight — leaving the roadway, striking a utility pole and two trees before smashing into Leaping Lizards Childcare and preschool.
The vehicle was on fire when emergency personnel arrived on scene, police said.
The driver — identified as a 36-year-old Waterford resident — died at the scene, police said. But, thankfully, the daycare wasn’t open at the time and no children or staff were hurt.
“There is fire damage to the infant room, art closet and smoke damage through out the building,” Leaping Lizards owner Julie Ownby told WWJ’s Laura Bonnell. “The preschool is closed today and they’re not sure if they’ll be open next week.
Ownby says they do have insurance, but have started a Gofundme page to help pay for what won’t be covered.
As an investigation continues, Waterford Township police are working to determine what led to the crash.
The driver’s name has not been released.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to call Waterford Police Accident Investigator Clemons at 248-618-6047 or Investigator Mathewson at 248-618-6086. You can also call the Waterford Police Tip Line 248-674-COPS (2677) or submit tips by email to policetips@waterfordmi.gov.