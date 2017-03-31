Exciting New Lineup of Baseball, Fun And Entertainment at Comerica Park In 2017

DETROIT – Opening week festivities at Comerica Park begin Friday, April 7 and the Detroit Tigers continue to offer fans Detroit’s No. 1 sports value with an enhanced gameday experience during the 2017 campaign, which marks the Tigers’ 18th season at Comerica Park. The Tigers have numerous new additions for fans to enjoy in 2017, including new concession items, merchandise and promotions.

The Tigers open their home schedule with a seven-game stretch at Comerica Park when they play host to the Boston Red Sox on April 7, 8, 9 and 10 at 1:10 p.m. and then welcome the Minnesota Twins on April 11, 12 and 13 at 1:10 p.m.

Be sure to get your tickets for the Opening homestand of Tigers games in 2017 at Comerica Park located in The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. For single game ticket information call 866-66-TIGER. For season, group, parties and suites call 313-471-BALL(2255). For complete ticket information visit tigers.com/tickets.

– SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE IN 2017 –

COMERICA PARK GATES OPEN TWO HOURS PRIOR TO FIRST PITCH ON OPENING DAY

Gates to Comerica Park will open at 11:00 a.m. on Opening Day and an hour and a half prior to all home games following April 7. Suites and hospitality spaces will be available for entrance two hours prior to the start of games at Comerica Park.

Fans are encouraged to enter the ballpark earlier on Opening Day to help alleviate delays.

Upon entering Comerica Park, fans will be required to walk through metal detectors and have their bags searched per the policy of Major League Baseball, the Detroit Tigers and Comerica Park.

TIGERS APRIL DIGITAL PASS

For just $49, the Tigers April Digital Ballpark Pass will give you access to EIGHT select home games in April (4/8-9, 4/25-27 and 4/28-30), with digital tickets delivered directly to your phone. All of your tickets will be managed through the MLB.com Ballpark app, and exact seat assignments will vary from game to game (delivered before first pitch). Seat locations include: Outfield Box, Lower Baseline Box, Upper Box, Mezzanine, Pavilion, Right Field Grandstand, Upper Grandstand and Upper Reserved Infield. With a Tigers Digital Ballpark Pass, you will enjoy the ultimate flexibility, the convenience of digital delivery, and an incredible value at an unbeatable price. Availability is limited.

GIVEAWAYS, SPECIAL EVENTS, FIREWORKS

33 Giveaway dates are scheduled for 2017, in addition to hosting over 60 special events at Comerica Park. These will include special ticket packages, theme nights and cultural celebrations.

over 60 special events at Comerica Park. These will include special ticket packages, theme nights and cultural celebrations. Throughout the 2017 season, the Tigers will host Alumni Saturdays presented by Comerica Bank. On select Saturday home games, Tigers fans will have the opportunity to celebrate moments in Tigers history with some of their favorite former Tigers in a pregame fan Q & A along the Comerica Park concourse. Former Tigers Alan Trammell, Jim Leyland, Jack Morris, Willie Horton and Al Kaline are among the players scheduled to appear. Additional players will be announced in the coming weeks.

In 2017, the club will continue to partner with local institutes of higher learning for “FOX Sports Detroit University Days” which will feature a special ticket package that includes a game ticket and a Tigers cap in the colors of Western Michigan University (June 28), Central Michigan University (July 14), Eastern Michigan University (July 25), Oakland University (August 9), Michigan State University (August 11), University of Michigan (August 18), Madonna University (August 22), Wayne State University (September 5), University of Detroit Mercy (September 19) and University of Toledo (September 21). Also returning for 2017 is the “Class Outside Educational Series” sponsored by Oakland University, which features special pregame educational presentations prior to five select Tigers games.

which will feature a special ticket package that includes a game ticket and a Tigers cap in the colors of Western Michigan University (June 28), Central Michigan University (July 14), Eastern Michigan University (July 25), Oakland University (August 9), Michigan State University (August 11), University of Michigan (August 18), Madonna University (August 22), Wayne State University (September 5), University of Detroit Mercy (September 19) and University of Toledo (September 21). Also returning for 2017 is the “Class Outside Educational Series” sponsored by Oakland University, which features special pregame educational presentations prior to five select Tigers games. 11 Postgame Fireworks shows sponsored by Pepsi, following every Friday night game from May 19 through September 22, weather permitting.

KIDS OPENING DAY – SUNDAY, APRIL 9

All kids 14-and-under will receive a Tigers Team Baseball Card Set, courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. The first 15,000 fans will receive a Detroit Tigers Cheer Card, courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Twenty-one winning entries will be selected from an essay contest on Tigers.com, with each winner receiving four complimentary game tickets, as well as a special, honorary opportunity to participate in “Kids Opening Day.”

Free rides on the Comerica Bank Carousel and the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel, courtesy of Kroger.

NEW GIVEAWAYS

Wednesday, May 17 – Pink Out the Park Ball Cap (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by Kroger)

Friday, May 19 – Polish American Night Tote Bag (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by Winter’s Sausage)

Saturday, May 20 – Slurpee Cup Exit Giveaway

Friday, June 16 – Michael Fulmer Rookie of the Year Bobblehead (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by Pepsi)

Sunday, June 18 – Father’s Day Socks (All men, sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts)

Thursday, July 6 – Slurpee Cup Exit Giveaway

Saturday, July 15 – Floppy Hat (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by National Coney Island)

Saturday, July 29 – James McCann Removable Mask Bobblehead (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by Delta)

Saturday, August 19 – Alan Trammell Bobblehead (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by Frito-Lay)

Saturday, September 2 – Tote Bag Giveaway (1st 7,500 fans, sponsored by Premo Brands), Slurpee Cup Exit Giveaway

Friday, September 15 – Carhartt Watch Cap Giveaway (1st 5,000 fans, sponsored by Carhartt)

Saturday, September 23 – Tigers Hawaiian Shirt (1st 10,000 fans, sponsored by Visit Central Florida)

Sunday, September 24 – Daniel Norris Bearded Knit Cap (All kids, sponsored by Aquafina)

NEW KIDS CLUB 2017 MEMBERSHIPS AVAILABLE

Get your child excited about baseball and save money on tickets with the Detroit Tigers Kids Club presented by Aquafina, FOX Sports Detroit, and Kroger. The 2017 Tigers Kids Club includes a new PAWS lunch cooler and club hat. For just $20, you can enroll your child now at tigers.com/kidsclub and receive discounts and membership benefits all season long.

NEW ITEMS AVAILABLE AT THE D SHOP PRESENTED BY MAJESTIC

New Items:

Official 2017 On Field Majestic Apparel

New 2017 On Field Jackets

Tigers sofa, recliner, end tables and mini fridge

Men’s and ladies watches

New Dooney & Burke handbags for 2017

Levi’s – new flannel shirts and denim jackets for men and women

Miguel Cabrera’s merchandise line

Suite Level Exclusive Items

Select Cutter & Buck – Polos and Pullover Jackets exclusive to Comerica Park

Select new Under Armour Apparel pieces exclusive to the Suite Level Stores

Ballpark Exclusive call out items:

2017 Opening Day T-shirt and Hat from 47 Brand

2017 Opening Day Collectors Pins and Baseballs

2017 Opening Day Baseball Card Packs

NEW MENU ITEMS THROUGHOUT BALLPARK

Coney Dog Detroit-Style DEEP!DEEP! Dish Pizza – Little Caesars, the only global pizza chain headquartered in downtown Detroit takes its love for the city to new extremes with its new Coney Dog Detroit-Style DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza, available for a limited time at Comerica Park during the 2017 baseball season.

Little Caesars, the only global pizza chain headquartered in downtown Detroit takes its love for the city to new extremes with its new Coney Dog Detroit-Style DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza, available for a limited time at Comerica Park during the 2017 baseball season. Chipotle Bacon Topped Fries – Fries topped with bacon bits and chipotle ranch.

Fries topped with bacon bits and chipotle ranch. Shawarma Nacho – Pita chips topped with seasoned chicken, tomatoes, pickles, romaine lettuce, garlic sauce and hummus.

– Pita chips topped with seasoned chicken, tomatoes, pickles, romaine lettuce, garlic sauce and hummus. Shawarma – Marinated chicken, pickle spear, tomatoes, romaine and garlic sauce wrapped in a pita.

– Marinated chicken, pickle spear, tomatoes, romaine and garlic sauce wrapped in a pita. Cuban – Pulled pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard on a Cuban roll.

– Pulled pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard on a Cuban roll. Hawaiian Dog – Natural casing hot dog topped with bacon bits, pineapple, jalapenos, tangy BBQ sauce and pickled red onions.

– Natural casing hot dog topped with bacon bits, pineapple, jalapenos, tangy BBQ sauce and pickled red onions. Chicken Sandwich – Colonel Jim’s dredged chicken breast and pickle chips on a split top bun.

– Colonel Jim’s dredged chicken breast and pickle chips on a split top bun. Jalapeno and Cheddar Stuffed Brat Poppers – Jalapeno and cheddar stuffed brat, battered in corn dog mix and fried.

NEW PUBLICATIONS

2017 Media Guide – Featuring 2016 American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer, accompanied by photos of Mark Fidrych, Harvey Kuenn, Lou Whitaker and Justin Verlander, Tigers who have been previously named Rookie of the Year.

2017 Edition of Team Yearbook – Featuring Nicholas Castellanos, Miguel Cabrera, Michael Fulmer, Ian Kinsler, J.D. Martinez, Victor Martinez, Justin Upton, Francisco Rodriguez and Justin Verlander.

Tigers Magazine – Featuring 2016 American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer.

Tigers Scorecard – Featuring Miguel Cabrera, Michael Fulmer, Victor Martinez and Justin Verlander.

2017 publications are available for purchase at tigers.com/publications or by calling 313-471-2061.

AUTHENTICS

The Detroit Tigers Authentics Program is entering its 11th season at Comerica Park. Located on the 3rd baseline by section 133, fans can purchase and take home game used baseballs, bases, bats and jerseys from their favorite Tigers players.

Some new items available include.

Opening Day Bottles of Dirt

Opening Day game used bases and baseballs

Michael Fulmer autographed Rookie of the Year collection

New Miguel Cabrera autographed memorabilia collection

Autograph Saturdays at Comerica Park with public signings from current and former Tigers

Autographed/game-used baseball “grab bags” (a fan favorite)

NEW GAMEDAY IN-GAME PROMOTIONS

3-Dimentional Services Emoji Exam – Comerica Park fans play along as Tigers players’ phone skills are put to the test with these mind-bending emoji puzzles.

New Era Hat Shuffle – With 40,000 teammates playing along, a selected Tigers fan tests their concentration skills in this traditional fan favorite.

ZiFit Infrared Fitness Dance Off – Another popular ballpark feature returns with a twist, as fans will not only compete with one another, but also occasionally test their dance skills up against Tigers players.

Advice from a Tiger – Tigers players respond with helpful tips when presented with challenging relationship questions.

NEW AND RETURNING SPONSORS

Detroit Tigers Sunday baseball games will feature Chevy Youth Baseball Sunday Kids Days, which include fun opportunities for young Tigers fans to learn baseball skills and fundamentals during pregame activities in Columbia Plaza. 7-Eleven has created a new Detroit Tigers Orange Cream Slurpee as part of a continued partnership. New partners to the Tigers in 2017 include: Access Sports Media, Airlines Parking, Gravely, Loot Crate, Lucas Oil, Madonna University, NAPA Auto Parts, Uber and Visit Central Florida.

MLB.COM BALLPARK APP

MLB.com Ballpark, the official app of Comerica Park, is a free download available for iPhone and Android smartphones. It complements and personalizes Tigers fans trips to Comerica Park with the ability to access and manage their tickets digitally as well as utilize mobile check-in, social media, offers, promotions, exclusive content and more. Visit tigers.com/ballparkapp, the App Store or Google Play to get the MLB.com Ballpark app.

MLB.COM AT BAT APP

Fans can follow live Tigers baseball throughout 2017 with the MLB.com At Bat app on their smartphones and tablets. They’ll stay connected with the Detroit Tigers all season wherever they go with live radio broadcasts, Statcast, breaking news and much more. The #1 app for live baseball, MLB.com At Bat can be downloaded at tigers.com/atbat, the App Store or Google Play.

15 SECONDS OF FAME

Fans will be able to access their unexpected moments in the spotlight through a new partnership between MLB Advanced Media and technology firm “15 Seconds of Fame.” With access to all broadcast feeds, 15SOF sends fans highlights of their appearances on live baseball telecasts and in-stadium video screens. For access to these moments fans simply download the 15SOF app, which enables viewing of the clip along with an easy way of posting the content to social media profiles.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE TIGERS ALL SEASON LONG!

Stay up to date with the latest Tigers GIFs, TigerMojis and news by connecting with the club on social media. Find ALL of the Tigers social media accounts, including the account of your favorite players, by visiting tigers.com/connect.

NEW FANTASY EXPERIENCES (Call 313-471-2550 for all experiences and details)

Detroit Tigers Road Trip to Pittsburgh

August 7-9, 2017 – Join former Tigers World Series pitcher Dan Petry on a road trip to Pittsburgh to see the Tigers face the Pirates

Includes round trip bus transportation and two nights at a hotel near the ballpark

Fantasy Camp at Comerica Park

Take part in a baseball fantasy camp at Comerica Park, August 25-27, 2017

Take Batting Practice at Comerica Park

Take batting practice off a former Tiger in a 3 ½ hour on field session on a Friday night or Saturday morning

Tour of Comerica Park

Take a private behind-the-scenes tour of Comerica Park

Throw Out the First Pitch at a Tigers Home Game

Includes INFIELD BOX SEATS and a special meal

Watch Tigers Batting Practice from the Field

Receive four Infield Box tickets and parking in the Tigers Garage

View Tigers batting practice from the infield dirt behind home plate

Dinner in the Champions Club

Experience is weather permitting

50/50 CHARITY RAFFLE – STARTING OPENING DAY

The Detroit Tigers Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle returns to Comerica Park this season at every Friday and Saturday home game beginning on Friday, April 7. Continuing in 2017, the 50/50 Charity Raffle will be held on an electronic platform with volunteers selling raffle tickets through fixed touch-screen terminals and mobile devices. As a result, every transaction will be captured electronically, providing real-time raffle information to displays located throughout Comerica Park. 50/50 Charity Raffle volunteers will be stationed throughout the concourse, at entry gates and at 50/50 raffle terminals selling raffle tickets from the time gates open until the first pitch of the fifth inning. Since 2008, the Detroit Tigers Foundation 50/50 Raffle has raised over $1.4 million to benefit charities in the greater Detroit community and awarded over $1.4 million in prizes.

KEEPING KIDS IN THE GAME – THURSDAY, JULY 27

The 9th Annual Keeping Kids in the Game presented by Delta and Lear Corporation, the Detroit Tigers Foundation’s signature summer fundraiser, is scheduled to be hosted by Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera on Thursday, July 27. The event features exclusive ballpark and field access including self-guided tours of the home clubhouse, dugout photo station and private fireworks show. In addition, guests enjoy live entertainment, extraordinary auction items, strolling dinner, drinks and cigars in the MotorCity Casino Hotel Tiger Club. Proceeds from the event benefit children health and youth baseball programs through the Detroit Tigers Foundation, Miguel Cabrera Foundation, Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation and University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Limited sponsor and ticket packages are available by calling 313-471-2113.

CHARITY JEANS DAY PROGRAM

The Detroit Tigers Foundation continues the Charity Jeans Day Program, an easy, fun and flexible way for Tigers fans and local companies to support their hometown team and youth baseball. Although this program runs all season, participating on Opening Day gives companies the opportunity to join in on the excitement that is felt throughout Metro Detroit. Participating companies can collect $5 donations from employees and all will receive limited edition Detroit Tigers pens. Top fundraising companies will earn autograph prize packs for employees and the top three fundraising companies will take home a custom Detroit Tigers Jersey. For more information, visit tigers.com/jeansday or call 313-471-2113.

SCOREBOARD MESSAGES – PHOTOS INCLUDED

Create a lasting memory at your next Tigers game with a personalized, custom message on the Comerica Park scoreboard for just $100. Now you can take that memory and share it with family and friends, as each purchased message comes with a digital photo of the message on the scoreboard. Messages appear during the end of the fourth inning and photos are sent via email within 10 business days of the game. All proceeds from the scoreboard message program benefit the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities. For more information, visit tigers.com/scoreboard.

TEAM TIGERS – YOUTH BASEBALL

Team Tigers is a free online registration program specifically designed to provide new and growing youth baseball/softball programs the resources to help have a successful program.

Benefits include resource material provided by the Baseball Tomorrow Fund and exclusive Team Tigers wristbands as well as the opportunity to apply for equipment, youth baseball/softball coaching awards, Tigers tickets and additional support from the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities.

Since 2008, Team Tigers has registered nearly 950 teams and over 12,000 young, aspiring ballplayers.

Coaches are encouraged to register annually for Team Tigers.

To register your youth baseball team, visit tigers.com/teamtigers.

ABOUT THE DISTRICT DETROIT

The District Detroit is one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. Located in the heart of Detroit, this 50-block, mixed-use development led by the Ilitch organization unites six world-class theaters, five neighborhoods and three professional sports venues in one vibrant, walkable destination for people who want to live, work and play in an exciting urban environment. Home to the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions – The District Detroit represents the greatest density of professional sports teams in one downtown core in the country.