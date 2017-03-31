Falling Tree Sheers Off Top Of Car, Kills Two, In Three-Car Crash

(WWJ) Two people were killed in a crash in southwest Michigan near Battle Creek Friday morning.
Newschannel 3 reporter Lauren Sprenger is on the scene and says three vehicles hit a tree that fell in the road on M-66. The top of one vehicle sheered off, killing the two people inside.
What caused that tree to fall in the roadway?
“It pulled up from its roots, we had some weather overnight and so rain and a little bit of thunder and lightening, I don’t know if it’s age or if it was the conditions overnight,” Sprenger told WWJ’s Beth Fisher.
Sprenger says the drivers of the other vehicles only have minor injuries.