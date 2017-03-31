CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Falling Tree Sheers Off Top Of Car, Kills Two, In Three-Car Crash

March 31, 2017 8:32 AM

(WWJ) Two people were killed in a crash in southwest Michigan near Battle Creek Friday morning.

Newschannel 3 reporter Lauren Sprenger is on the scene and says three vehicles hit a tree that fell in the road on M-66. The top of one vehicle sheered off, killing the two people inside.

What caused that tree to fall in the roadway?

“It pulled up from its roots, we had some weather overnight and so rain and a little bit of thunder and lightening, I don’t know if it’s age or if it was the conditions overnight,” Sprenger told WWJ’s Beth Fisher.

Sprenger says the drivers of the other vehicles only have minor injuries.

