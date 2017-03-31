CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Halle Berry Posts Topless Asking For Snacks [PHOTO]

March 31, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Halle Berry

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

When I am looking for a snack, I can admit most of the time I’m topless. But one thing I won’t be doing anytime soon is posting a photo looking for snacks without wearing a shirt. I don’t think anyone would want to see that.

Halle Berry on the other hand, who wouldn’t want to see that?

Thanks to the get social media network Instagram we can all see Berry letting us know what she looks like while looking for snacks wearing next to nothing. Thursday night, the actress posted a photo captioned, “Me when someone says “I’m coming over and I’ve got snacks.”

Me when someone says "I'm coming over and I've got snacks."

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

The photo has reached over 100,000 likes and probably made at least half of those people hungry.

The 50-year-old Berry has been known to ramp up the sex appeal on her Instagram page. When you look that good at 50, it would be hard not to show off a little.

BTS on my last shoot of the summer.👙🌊💪🏽

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

With open arms I welcome 50… I'm so blessed to be here!

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

I think it’s time for a snack.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia