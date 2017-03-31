Halle Berry Posts Topless Asking For Snacks [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
When I am looking for a snack, I can admit most of the time I’m topless. But one thing I won’t be doing anytime soon is posting a photo looking for snacks without wearing a shirt. I don’t think anyone would want to see that.
Halle Berry on the other hand, who wouldn’t want to see that?
Thanks to the get social media network Instagram we can all see Berry letting us know what she looks like while looking for snacks wearing next to nothing. Thursday night, the actress posted a photo captioned, “Me when someone says “I’m coming over and I’ve got snacks.”
The photo has reached over 100,000 likes and probably made at least half of those people hungry.
The 50-year-old Berry has been known to ramp up the sex appeal on her Instagram page. When you look that good at 50, it would be hard not to show off a little.
A big heartfelt thank you to Donatella, Lucio and the @Versace_Official family for another fabulous Oscar night! I truly felt like a million bucks. Each design is so unique and special that it's always hard to choose just one. May our love affair continue! Also thanks to @VinceCamuto I have found my new favorite shoe and @ForeverMarkUSA thank you for making me sparkle all night! And thank you to the most boss glam squad ever, @iamlindsayflores @karayoshimotobua and @castillo_13. Until next time…that's an Oscar wrap! 👋🏽🖖🏽
I think it’s time for a snack.