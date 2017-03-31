Halle Berry Posts Topless Asking For Snacks [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

When I am looking for a snack, I can admit most of the time I’m topless. But one thing I won’t be doing anytime soon is posting a photo looking for snacks without wearing a shirt. I don’t think anyone would want to see that.

Halle Berry on the other hand, who wouldn’t want to see that?

Thanks to the get social media network Instagram we can all see Berry letting us know what she looks like while looking for snacks wearing next to nothing. Thursday night, the actress posted a photo captioned, “Me when someone says “I’m coming over and I’ve got snacks.”

Me when someone says "I'm coming over and I've got snacks." A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

The photo has reached over 100,000 likes and probably made at least half of those people hungry.

The 50-year-old Berry has been known to ramp up the sex appeal on her Instagram page. When you look that good at 50, it would be hard not to show off a little.

BTS on my last shoot of the summer.👙🌊💪🏽 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 30, 2016 at 11:55am PDT

With open arms I welcome 50… I'm so blessed to be here! A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 14, 2016 at 12:23pm PDT

When you look at your page and you realize there are now half a million peeps here to hang with you… ❤️🍾🎉 excited to be creating with you guys. Thank you!! A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jul 4, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

I think it’s time for a snack.