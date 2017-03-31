Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Arrested For DUI, Could Face Discipline

(WWJ) The Auburn Hills Police Department saw a vehicle traveling 20 miles per hour over the speed limit on Auburn Road near Squirrel, where the limit is only 25 miles per hour.
The driver was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 24, Detroit Pistons guard.
The vehicle was stopped at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, and police said they immediately detected the smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath.
“Mr. Pope was asked to complete several field sobriety tests,” police said in a press release. “Based upon the tests there were indications of impairment and Mr. Pope was placed under arrest for Operating While Intoxicated.”
They added that Pope was cooperative throughout this process.
He was transported to the Auburn Hills Police Station and given a breathalyzer test with the results showing a blood alcohol level of .08, which is exactly the legal threshold for drunken driving in Michigan.
Pope was issued an appearance ticket for operating while intoxicated. No court date has been set for his arraignment.
Pope could face repercussions under NBA rules.