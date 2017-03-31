CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Arrested For DUI, Could Face Discipline

March 31, 2017 7:52 AM
Filed Under: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

(WWJ) The Auburn Hills Police Department saw a vehicle traveling 20 miles per hour over the speed limit on Auburn Road near Squirrel, where the limit is only 25 miles per hour.

The driver was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 24, Detroit Pistons guard.

The vehicle was stopped at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, and police said they immediately detected the smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath.

“Mr. Pope was asked to complete several field sobriety tests,” police said in a press release. “Based upon the tests there were indications of impairment and Mr. Pope was placed under arrest for Operating While Intoxicated.”

They added that Pope was cooperative throughout this process.

He was transported to the Auburn Hills Police Station and given a breathalyzer test with the results showing a blood alcohol level of .08, which is exactly the legal threshold for drunken driving in Michigan.

Pope was issued an appearance ticket for operating while intoxicated. No court date has been set for his arraignment.

Pope could face repercussions under NBA rules.

 

