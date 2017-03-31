CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Kids Opening Day Presented By Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

March 31, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: 97.1 The Ticket, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Comerica Park, Doug Karsch, Kids Opening Day, Pat Caputo

Come knock one out of the park with 97.1 The Ticket at Comerica Park on Sunday, April 9th for Kids Opening Day, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Blue Care Network. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Detroit Tigers will make health and fitness the focus of a special Kids Opening Day at Comerica Park on Sunday, April 9th! Plus all Kids 14 and under will receive a free 2017 Tigers Team card set courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, plus post game Kids Run the Bases, face painting, free rides and more.

Pat Caputo will be broadcasting live at Gate A from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The 97.1 The Ticket Street Team  will also be at Gate A before the game with the Ticket Prize Wheel to spin for a chance to win awesome Ticket swag! Plus we will have the Blue Cross Blue Shield photo wall at Gate A to get your photos taken!

There’s been a lot of excitement leading up to Kids’s Opening Day, especially for the many families who will participate in our Kids Opening Day activities. Thanks to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Kids Opening Day will be something fans won’t soon forget. Blue Cross has invited more than 200 kids from organizations across Michigan to participate in pre-game warm-ups on the field. And, the kids at the game will get a special baseball card set that features their favorite Tigers and some fun health tips. When the game ends, all the kids here will be invited onto the field to run the bases. It’s all part of Blue Cross’ My Kids Can campaign, a statewide initiative that calls on everyone in Michigan to help the kids in their lives develop healthy habits – like eating right and being active for 60 minutes every day.

Click here to find out how you can help the kids in Michigan develop great nutrition and exercise habits so they can become healthy adults.

Click here for tickets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia