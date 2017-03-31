Long-Time NFL Coach Gunther Cunningham To Join Pro Football Focus Staff

CINCINNATI – Pro Football Focus, (@PFF) the global leader in American football performance data and insights, has hired veteran NFL coach Gunther Cunningham as Director of Football Oversight.

“We are thrilled to add to our PFF family one of the true legends of defensive football,” Pro Football Focus CEO/Owner and NBC Sunday Night Football color analyst Cris Collinsworth said. “Gunther Cunningham is such a unique coach and person. He has always connected with his players in such a deep personal way, and his aggressive style of defense has always made him a player and fan favorite.

“The rare aspect of Gunther’s career is how this old school coach has embraced today’s data analytics. It is the blending of that traditional football acumen with modern technical expertise that makes Gunther such a perfect fit for PFF.”

Cunningham has coached on both the professional and college levels for 48 years, including 35 years in the NFL. His vast experience includes two seasons as head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1999-2000 and 15 seasons as defensive coordinator.

“Having the privilege of working with Gunther for the past year has given me an even greater appreciation for his contributions to our game over the past five decades,” Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Quinn said.

“When you consider all the lives he has touched and positively impacted during his football career, only then perhaps you can truly grasp the significant and historical role he has played in the game of football.

“We share Gunther’s excitement for this new chapter in his life and career and wish him and Pro Football Focus all the best.”

Cunningham worked for the Detroit Lions for the past eight seasons as assistant head coach/defensive coordinator (2009-13) and, most recently, senior coaching advisor (2014-16).

“Gunther’s passion for the game and love for his players has made him one of the most respected figures in our game,” Lions Head Coach Jim Caldwell said. “After competing against each other for years, it was great working together the past three seasons.

“I thank Gunther for his contributions to the Lions and wish him and PFF all the best in the future.”