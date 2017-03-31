Macomb County Man Charged In Sex Assault, Strangulation Of Teen Girl

SHELBY TWP. (WWJ) – A Chesterfield Township man has been arraigned on sexual assault and other charges in a case involving a 15-year-old girl he met online.
Nicholas Scott Reynolds, 31, was already behind bars awaiting trial on child pornography charges after the Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies with a warrant allegedly found illegal images on his home computer.
According to investigators, Reynolds was chatting with the teen over the internet on Friday, March 10, when she agreed to meet him in a Macomb Township neighborhood.
That’s where prosecutors say Reynolds forced the girl into his car and sexually assaulted her.
He stands charged with the following: two counts of child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony; assault by strangulation, a 10-year felony; and criminal sexual conduct, third degree.
Bond was set at $300,000 cash or surety in 41A District Court in Shelby Township Friday. Reynolds is due back in court next week.