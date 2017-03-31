Man Killed In Shootout In Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shootout in a Clinton Township parking lot on Friday.
Police responded to a reports of a shooting on Lipke St. at 15 Mile Rd. in Clinton Township, east of Gratiot, at around 6 p.m.
When officers arrived, they learned that a man had been sitting in his car in a parking lot on Lipke when he was approached by another man. Both men were armed with handguns and shots were exchanged.
Both of the men were injured in the shootout and taken to the hospital. The man in the car died and the other man suffered a wound to his left arm which is considered non-life-threatening.
An investigation is ongoing. Police are expected to release more information on Monday.