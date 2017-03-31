Man Killed In Shootout In Clinton Township

March 31, 2017 11:46 PM
Filed Under: Clinton Township, fatal shooting

CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shootout in a Clinton Township parking lot on Friday.

Police responded to a reports of a shooting on Lipke St. at 15 Mile Rd. in Clinton Township, east of Gratiot, at around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man had been sitting in his car in a parking lot on Lipke when he was approached by another man. Both men were armed with handguns and shots were exchanged.

Both of the men were injured in the shootout and taken to the hospital. The man in the car died and the other man suffered a wound to his left arm which is considered non-life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are expected to release more information on Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia