Police Seek Clumsy Cheez-Its Thief Caught On Camera [VIDEO]

March 31, 2017 4:16 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are turning to the public for help to identify two men wanted in a theft from a Detroit convenience store on the city’s west side.

The crime took place Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 5:15 a.m., in the 14500 block of Plymouth on the city’s west side.

On security video released to the public Friday, one suspect — in a dark blue hoodie and khaki pants — is seen leaving the story ahead of an accomplice in jeans and a red hoodie.

14545 plymouth 2 e1490991326990 Police Seek Clumsy Cheez Its Thief Caught On Camera [VIDEO]

Suspect number 2 (credit: Detroit police)

That second suspect, arms full of boxed bags of Cheez-It crackers, drops the snacks as he struggles to open the door to flee. He then collects a majority the fallen munchies (an apparent mix of original flavor and the white cheddar variety) before leaving the scene, along with the other suspect, in a silver SUV.

14545 plymouth 1 e1490991368301 Police Seek Clumsy Cheez Its Thief Caught On Camera [VIDEO]

Suspect number one (credit: Detroit police)

Police said numerous items were stolen. No one was injured.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects, knows of their whereabouts, or has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5241 or 313-596-5243. To remain anonymous, send a tip through the DPD Connect app.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia