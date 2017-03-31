Police Seek Clumsy Cheez-Its Thief Caught On Camera [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are turning to the public for help to identify two men wanted in a theft from a Detroit convenience store on the city’s west side.

The crime took place Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 5:15 a.m., in the 14500 block of Plymouth on the city’s west side.

On security video released to the public Friday, one suspect — in a dark blue hoodie and khaki pants — is seen leaving the story ahead of an accomplice in jeans and a red hoodie.

That second suspect, arms full of boxed bags of Cheez-It crackers, drops the snacks as he struggles to open the door to flee. He then collects a majority the fallen munchies (an apparent mix of original flavor and the white cheddar variety) before leaving the scene, along with the other suspect, in a silver SUV.

Police said numerous items were stolen. No one was injured.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects, knows of their whereabouts, or has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5241 or 313-596-5243. To remain anonymous, send a tip through the DPD Connect app.