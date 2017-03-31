Reports: Police Chase Ends In Deadly Crash On Detroit’s Northwest Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are on the scene in northwest Detroit where a crash occurred in a residential area on Friday.
Tipsters tell WWJ Newsradio 950 that there is a large police presence of over a dozen police vehicles on Ashton Ave. near Paul Ave.
Police are blocking the road, which is west of the Southfield Freeway and north of Ford Rd.
There are unconfirmed reports that the crash happened at the end of a police chase and that there were multiple fatalities. WWJ has calls out to Michigan State Police regarding the situation.
