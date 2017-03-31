Suspect At Large In Failed Pontiac PNC Bank Robbery [PHOTO]

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Oakland County authorities are looking for tips to catch a suspect in an attempted bank robbery.

Sheriff’s officials say it happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday at a PNC bank branch on N. Perry near Glenwood in Pontiac.

Investigators were told that man entered the bank and presented the teller with a note

demanding money. The teller then walked away from the area and the subject fled out of the bank on foot without any cash.

A gun was implied but not seen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 team attempted to track the suspect, but didn’t find him. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Lab, along with the FBI and detectives from the Pontiac substation were at work later Friday, collection evidence at the scene.

The incident was caught on camera and investigators are hoping that someone in the public will be able to help them to identify the suspect, described as a light-skinned black male.

Anyone who sees this wanted man or knows of his whereabouts is urged not to try to apprehend him, but to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).