Top 5 Best WrestleMania Moments [VIDEO]

WrestleMania 33 is finally here. This weekend the WWE Superstars will be at center stage entertaining the masses.

You never know what to expect at the WWE’s premier event. When you think something will happen, usually the opposite happens. Every wrestler wants their very own “WrestleMania Moment” but only so many actually get to achieve that dream.

If you are as big of a the WWE as I am then you will love these photos and videos of the setup of the stage.

This Sunday’s show is being called “The Ultimate Thrill Ride” and hopefully I can take you on one myself as I try to narrow down the top 5 moments from WrestleMania. It’s a tough task and this is based on my opinion and you might disagree but feel free to let me know what I missed and what matches/events you think I left off my top 5.

5. Icon vs Icon – Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock

It would have been tough to leave off a Hulk Hogan match off this list since Hogan is basically the reason the WWE is what it is today.

Billed as “Icon vs. Icon” Hogan faced off with The Rock at WrestleMania 18 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and it’s a match I couldn’t wait to see. Triple H and Chris Jericho was the main event match but Hogan and The Rock is a match that stole the show.

4. “The boyhood dream has come true” – Shawn Michaels defeats Bret Hart for the WWF Championship

WrestleMania XII is a pay-per-view that I watched on VHS numerous times. When Shawn Michaels came down from the rafters via a zipline I knew I was in for the goods.

A 60-minute Iron Man match was about to take place and it lived up to the hype. The fans at Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim may have seen the best match in the history of the WWE. The only reason it wasn’t my top match was the fact that it didn’t end in the 60-minutes but it had to go to overtime.

3. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock at WrestleMania XVII

These are arguably the most successful names to ever come out of professional wrestling and at WrestleMania XVII the two squared off in front of 67,925 fans at the Astrodome in Houston, TX. It was a no disqualification match for the WWF Championship and the match didn’t let down at all. This match also lead to Stone Cold and Vince McMahon shaking hands and that was a site I never thought I would see.

2. Brock Lesnar ends The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak

WrestleMania 30 took place in New Orleans and it might be remembered for Hulk Hogan calling the Superdome the Silverdome but you know exactly where you were when you saw or heard that the Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak had come to an end. Undertaker was 21-0 in Mania matches and no one and I mean no one thought that streak would come to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

1. Shawn Michael vs. Razor Ramon – Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match

A 18-minute match changed the world of wrestling. WrestleMania X had some good matches such as Owen Hart vs. his brother Bret, Bam Bam vs. Doink and Yokozuna vs. Bret Hart but they didn’t compare to this match. Known then as “The Bad Guy, Razor Ramon” Scott Hall faced off with Mr. WrestleMania himself in what is considered by some as the best match in the history of professional wrestling. What was there not to like about the match? It’s without a doubt my favorite match in WrestleMania history.

This was a very tough list for me to do and feel free to debate and have fun with some of these matches with me via Twitter.

Also if you are a wrestling fan then you will love this video that WWE created which documents the best entrances in WrestleMania history. Mania has known to blow fans away with their over the top entrances and as you can see in this video the WWE knows exactly what they are doing.

