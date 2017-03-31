Wayne State Opens Food Pantry For Students

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — Detroit’s Wayne State University is the latest U.S. educational institution to offer a food pantry for students.

School officials say The W, which opens Sunday on campus, will provide perishable and nonperishable food, toiletries, women’s hygiene products and other supplies. Students are eligible to visit twice monthly for up to two grocery bags of products, and a third visit will be granted based on need.

Students must register online or at the pantry, but no financial questions will be asked.

Officials say in a release that Wayne State is among about 450 colleges and universities nationwide with pantries. A recent 12-state study found nearly half of the roughly 3,800 students who responded reported experiencing food insecurity, and that caused some to miss or drop classes.

As part of the effort, the university is holding a campus food drive. Nonperishable items, hygiene products, and canvas grocery bags will be accepted beginning this Thursday, March 22 through Friday, March 31.

Items can be dropped off at collection boxes in Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway in the Towers Residential Suites, the lobbies of AAB and FAB, the circulation desks in the Undergraduate Library and Purdy Library, the lobbies of all residence halls, and the south entrance of the Student Center. Items can also be dropped off at the Dean of Students Office in Room 301 Student Center.

The W is also collecting gently used kitchen items (e.g. dishes, pots, pans, utensils, etc.). These items can be dropped off at the Dean of Students Office in Room 301 Student Center, or you can complete this form and you will be contacted to make arrangements for pick-up from any campus location.