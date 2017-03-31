Weingartz Opening Day Giveaway, April 7, 2017

Opening Day is April 7th and WWJ Newsradio 950 is partnering with Weingartz to get your lawn ready to play ball!
Listen on Friday, April 7th for your chance to win a Cub Cadet Walk Behind Lawn Mower SC 500 ez compliments of Weingartz. We’ll be giving you three chances to win throughout the day!
Cub Cadet Walk Behind Lawn Mower SC 500 ez features a 21-inch steel deck to deliver the Cub Cadet Signature Cut™. Equipped with a 159 cc Cub Cadet OHV engine, this electric push-button start mower also includes rear-wheel drive and a high-performance MySpeed™ premium drive control system for smooth engagement and great speed variability.
Visit Weingartz for more information about the Cub Cadet Lawn Mower SC500EZ. Good luck!
Contest date: April 7, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
Prize details: Three (3) winners will each receive one Cub Cadet Lawn Mower SC500EZ – $499 Retail Value
Winner must be at least 18 years old
