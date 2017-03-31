WWJ Hall & Oates AND Tears For Fears Ticket Giveaway, 4.6.17

Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on April 6th for your chance to win tickets to see Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band, Tears For Fears, for a 29-city North American tour that will visit the Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday, May 17!
Contest date: April 6, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Hall & Oates and Tears For Fears at DJoe Louis Arena on May 17, 2017
Winner must be at least 18 years old
