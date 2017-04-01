DPS To Showcase Science, Other Educational Offerings

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Public Schools Community District will hold an All Schools S.T.E.A.M — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — Showcase at the city’s Eastern Market.
Representatives from more than 100 schools in Detroit will be available Sunday to discuss S.T.E.A.M education with families. The program runs from noon to 3 p.m.
The district says families also can learn about new school programs planned for the fall. Those include expanded Montessori sites and the addition of honors academies at every kindergarten-8th grade school.
The event also will feature pony rides, a petting zoo and giveaways.
