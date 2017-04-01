Mother Charged With Murder After Allegedly Tossing Newborn Daughter In Trash

DETROIT (WWJ) — A woman accused of killing her newborn baby and stashing her in a trash bin has been charged with first-degree murder.
Detroit police found Glencetta Gloster-Washington’s baby dead on March 26 inside of a garbage bag outside of a home on the 3500 block of Yorkshire on the city’s east side.
Family members found the 39-year-old unresponsive and bleeding before taking her to a hospital where it was determined she had recently given birth.
Gloster-Washington also is charged with concealing a death and if convicted of first-degree murder would receive a life sentence. She is expected to be arraigned on Saturday.