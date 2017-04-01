Small Biz Rising Grant Challenge Final Showdown, April 13, 2017

The entries are in and the finalist have been selected… Join WWJ Newsradio 950, DTE Energy and Corp! Magazine for the final showdown of the Small Biz Rising Grant Challenge on Thursday, April 13th at 9 a.m.

Our finalists will compete in the WWJ Small Business Rising Grant Challenge on April 13, 2017 at Lawrence Technological University ULTC Gallery. There, they will have a chance to step on stage and give a :90 second ‘elevator pitch’ followed by 3 minutes of questions from the official judges. A Grand prize winner will be announced at the conclusion of the event to receive $10,000 cash and $20,000 in advertising from WWJ and Corp Magazine.

Judges will be looking for a plan that meets the following criteria:

*A convincing plan that is compelling, thorough, and well written

*A clear need and use for the $10,000 cash award

*The positive impact the business has on the community

The Promotion is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents 18 years of age or older, who reside in Michigan and who are small business owners or proprietors in Michigan as of 2/23/2017. Qualifying small businesses must be located within Michigan and must be privately owned and operated for-profit corporations, partnerships, limited partnerships, or sole proprietorships with up to ninety-nine (99) employees with either: (i) $1-$5 million dollars in total net sales OR (ii) in business for at least twenty-four (24) consecutive months.